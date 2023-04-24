Simone Biles reveals major news after intimate wedding ceremony!

Houston, Texas - The world's most decorated gymnast Simone Biles has officially tied the knot - in the first of five wedding dresses!

The 26-year-old made a huge splash over the weekend when she announced that she married her fiancé, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, in a private ceremony on Saturday.

"I do [heart emoji] officially Owens [heart emoji]," Biles captioned the romantic post of herself and the Houston Texans player on Instagram.

In the charming pictures, Biles wore a glamorous tiered white gown from Selfie Leslie, complimented by her new husband Owens, who sported a tan suit.

While the couple's intimate ceremony was less extravagant than many might have expected, the seven-time Olympic medalist revealed there's still more to the wedding!

On her Instagram story over the weekend, Biles told fans that she will wear four gowns at her upcoming destination wedding, which is set to take place outside the country in "a couple of weeks."