Simone Biles reveals major news after intimate wedding ceremony!
Houston, Texas - The world's most decorated gymnast Simone Biles has officially tied the knot - in the first of five wedding dresses!
The 26-year-old made a huge splash over the weekend when she announced that she married her fiancé, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, in a private ceremony on Saturday.
"I do [heart emoji] officially Owens [heart emoji]," Biles captioned the romantic post of herself and the Houston Texans player on Instagram.
In the charming pictures, Biles wore a glamorous tiered white gown from Selfie Leslie, complimented by her new husband Owens, who sported a tan suit.
While the couple's intimate ceremony was less extravagant than many might have expected, the seven-time Olympic medalist revealed there's still more to the wedding!
On her Instagram story over the weekend, Biles told fans that she will wear four gowns at her upcoming destination wedding, which is set to take place outside the country in "a couple of weeks."
Simone Biles reveals she will have multiple wedding ceremonies
The extravaganza will feature a champagne, gold, and white color scheme, along with eight bridesmaids and seven groomsmen, and about 140 people in attendance, Biles detailed further, per PEOPLE.
Perfectly matching the over-the-top theme of her international wedding, Biles also revealed that she would wear four different wedding dresses, joking that it's "Kind of dramatic but you only have a wedding once."
Though Biles didn't reveal the exact date of her big celebration, gymnastics fans can look forward to a potential Olympic reunion as she revealed that there would be a "gym reunion" on her big day!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Simonebiles