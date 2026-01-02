Taylor Swift stuns in glimmering golden gown for Este Haim's wedding

Ojai, California - Taylor Swift stepped out in shimmering style for the New Year's Eve wedding of her longtime pal Este Haim and entrepreneur Jonathan Levin in California.

Taylor Swift (r.) was spotted in a gold gown as she attended Este Haim's star-studded wedding on New Year's Eve. © Collage: Jeremy Chan & Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per People, the 36-year-old pop star was photographed in a floor-length, gold sequin gown paired with a tan shawl.

Taylor was joined by music legend Stevie Nicks, who continued her signature look in an all-black number.

The Karma singer has been a close friend of Este, as well as her Haim bandmates and younger sisters Danielle and Alana, for several years now.

Taylor was featured on a remix of Haim's track Gasoline in 2021, and she welcomed the band as one of her opening acts for both the 1989 World Tour and The Eras Tour.

Este got a special shoutout from Taylor when the Opalite artist tapped the band to join her on the evermore song no body, no crime – a murder mystery-inspired track that name-drops the 39-year-old as the story's victim.

Taylor's viral fashion moment at Este's wedding comes after she wowed at her bestie Selena Gomez's nuptials with producer Benny Blanco last September.

The Grammy winner donned a nude gown with floral embellishments for Selena's ceremony, and she later rocked a chic navy number for a different night of the wedding weekend.