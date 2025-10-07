Selena Gomez shares sweet snaps with Taylor Swift from her wedding
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez celebrated Taylor Swift's new album era with some surprise snaps from her wedding!
On Monday, the new bride gave fans another peek at her wedding to Benny Blanco – this time sharing the first photos of Taylor at the star-studded ceremony!
"In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator!" Selena wrote, referring to the pop star's new record The Life of a Showgirl.
"I love you @taylorswift forever and always."
The post opened with a video filmed by Taylor, which showed Selena getting dolled up for her big day.
"I'm so happy," Selena gushes in the clip as the Karma singer gasps at her bridal look.
In the next snap, the longtime pals are seen cheers-ing with some cocktails, while the following photo shows them sharing an embrace during another night of the festivities.
While appearing on The Tonight Show on Monday, Taylor confirmed she gave a speech at the nupitals, but set the record straight about what exactly she said.
Taylor Swift dishes on her speech at Selena Gomez's wedding
Insiders had previously claimed the Grammy winner joked that Selena "beat her to the altar," in a nod to Taylor's engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.
But Taylor denied this report, saying that she "made a point not to mention anything" about her own status as a bride-to-be.
Instead, she said she reflected on her almost two decades of friendship with Selena, including "how happy I am for her, how it's been beautiful to get to be a part of her life."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez