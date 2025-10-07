Selena Gomez shares sweet snaps with Taylor Swift from her wedding

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez celebrated Taylor Swift 's new album era with some surprise snaps from her wedding!

Selena Gomez (r.) shared a peek at Taylor Swift (l.) attending her wedding to Benny Blanco last month in honor of the singer's new album drop. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez

On Monday, the new bride gave fans another peek at her wedding to Benny Blanco – this time sharing the first photos of Taylor at the star-studded ceremony!

"In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator!" Selena wrote, referring to the pop star's new record The Life of a Showgirl.

"I love you @taylorswift forever and always."

The post opened with a video filmed by Taylor, which showed Selena getting dolled up for her big day.



"I'm so happy," Selena gushes in the clip as the Karma singer gasps at her bridal look.

In the next snap, the longtime pals are seen cheers-ing with some cocktails, while the following photo shows them sharing an embrace during another night of the festivities.

While appearing on The Tonight Show on Monday, Taylor confirmed she gave a speech at the nupitals, but set the record straight about what exactly she said.