Taylor Swift leaves Stevie Nicks in tears with emotional Eras Tour tribute

Dublin, Ireland - Taylor Swift paid homage to Stevie Nicks as the music legend attended The Eras Tour in Dublin on Sunday.

Taylor Swift (r.) paid homage to Stevie Nicks as the music legend attended The Eras Tour in Dublin on Sunday. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The 34-year-old pop star's final night in Ireland was made extra special by the presence of the Fleetwood Mac star, who watched the show from the VIP tent.

As Swifties quickly guessed, the first surprise song of the evening was Clara Bow, which hails from Taylor's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The track name-drops Stevie as she sings, "You look like Stevie Nicks in '75, the hair and lips / Crowd goes wild at her fingertips / Half moonshine, full eclipse."

The Grammy winner paired that with Red's The Lucky One, a song similarly inspired by the cyclical nature of fame in the music industry.

Then, Taylor took to the piano to play You're On Your Own, Kid from Midnights for the ninth time on the tour.

While yet another repeat of the track may be surprising to some, it was actually another tribute to Stevie – one that left the Stand Back singer in tears.