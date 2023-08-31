Taylor Swift sparks fan frenzy with major Eras Tour announcement!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift nearly crashed movie theater sites on Thursday morning with the long-awaited announcement of The Eras Tour concert film.

Taylor Swift shared the trailer for The Eras Tour concert film on Thursday. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & John Medina / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old singer unveiled the trailer for the movie, which features footage from her sold-out stadium tour, on Thursday.

Per Variety, AMC Theaters will host at least four screenings per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning on October 13. AMC will also distribute the film to select additional theaters in North America.

In true Swift fashion, adult tickets run for $19.89 and $13.13 for children and seniors. IMAX and Dolby Cinema screenings are available for a higher cost.

Giving Swifties everywhere haunting flashbacks, the AMC website saw such heavy traffic that a virtual queue, much like that of Ticketmaster, had to be created.



In a statement, AMC Theaters said that new precautions had been taken to prevent a total crash of the site.

"AMC has upgraded its website and ticketing engines to handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the company has ever experienced before," they said. "But AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale."



The announcement comes after rampant fan speculation about a possible concert film sparked by camera crews at the Los Angeles shows earlier this month.