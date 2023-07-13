Taylor Swift or Beyoncé: Which tour will earn $1 billion first?

New York, New York - It's a pop queen's world and we're just living in it! Industry watchers are speculating over whether Taylor Swift or Beyoncé could post the first billion-dollar tour as 2023 witnesses an explosion of shows.

Tay and Bey are among the dozens of stars who've hit the road and fueled a booming arena market as demand for live entertainment soars after years of pandemic-induced cancellations and postponements.

"I have never seen as many artists out at the same time, in the same space," Stacy Merida, a professor at American University who studies the business of music, told AFP.



Madonna - who in the early 1990s created the contemporary tour as we know it - was set to embark on a career-spanning tour in mid-July but has postponed it due to illness. The 64-year-old is slated to start her European leg of shows in October and reschedule the North American concerts for later dates.

So, it's the 33-year-old Swift who is now within striking distance of the billion-dollar mark, with 131 dates on The Eras Tour. Odds are also favoring Beyoncé as she commences the North American leg of her Renaissance World Tour.

If either cross the history-making line, they'd jump past Elton John. His just-ended Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which began in 2018, had grossed more than $910 million as of June 18, a few weeks before his final show in Stockholm on July 8, according to Billboard Boxscore. John had surpassed the previous record-holder, Ed Sheeran's 2017-2019 Divide Tour, which nabbed $776 million.

Part of the current boom comes from increased ticket prices: Sheeran charged just under $100 for Divide, according to tracker Pollstar, but played well over 200 shows. Tickets for Bey and Tay are averaging out to be more than double that just for basic seats.