Taylor Swift's most memorable shows on the US leg of The Eras Tour

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has officially completed the US leg of The Eras Tour, and after 53 shows, the sold-out concert series has had plenty of moments that will live on forever in Swiftie history.

Taylor Swift played 53 total shows in the first leg of The Eras Tour. © collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Though the 33-year-old will return to America in 2024, the final night at SoFi Stadium marked the conclusion of the official US leg. From special guests to nightly surprise songs, no two shows were alike. Swift also used The Eras Tour as a vehicle to unveil her mastermind plans, including the announcements of two re-recordings, making it a must-watch for fans every night. As the Lavender Haze artist sets her sight on the international tour dates, TAG24 looks back on the most memorable nights on The Eras Tour so far.

Nashville (May 5): Taylor Swift announces Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift revealed the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) at The Eras Tour in Nashville on May 5. © Screenshot/TikTok/@kaitsolsen On the first night of her stay in Nashville, Swift made one of the biggest live announcements of her career with the unveiling of Speak Now (Taylor's Version). During the surprise song set, the singer confirmed the album would drop on July 7 and revealed the official cover art on stage behind her. Then, she commemorated the occasion with an acoustic performance of Sparks Fly. The extra-special Friday night show was kicked off with another thrill for fans as opening act Phoebe Bridgers brought out her boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker to perform alongside her. Of course, all Swifties will remember (though many may wish to forget) the show also marked Matty Healy's first appearance at The Eras Tour, seemingly confirming the rumors that she was dating The 1975 frontman before the pair called it off a month later.

East Rutherford (May 26): Jack Antonoff and Ice Spice hit The Eras Tour stage

Taylor Swift (l.) brought Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff (r.) out as special guests at The Eras Tour in East Rutherford on May 26. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sweetyhigh & @bejeweledbetty13 Considering Swift's documented love for the Big Apple, fans had high hopes for the MetLife Stadium shows. Thankfully, the singer delivered in epic style with some memorable special guests. Shattering the hearts of every Reputation fan not in attendance, Swift brought Jack Antonoff on stage to perform an acoustic rendition of Getaway Car on Friday night. The pair paid homage to their iconic moment from the Miss Americana documentary that featured their back-and-forth while writing the song's bridge with their own call-and-response. But Jack wasn't the only VIP to hit the stage with Swift, as rapper Ice Spice came out to perform the newly-released Karma remix she was featured on after the music video was unveiled during the surprise set. The Bronx native returned for nights two and three in East Rutherford as well, giving all the tri-state area Swifties a night to remember!

Kansas City (July 7): Speak Now (Taylor's Version) release party

Taylor Swift (r.) brought Taylor Lautner on stage to commemorate the I Can See You music video in Kansas City. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sofiaeatsnyc Swift had quite a few tricks up her sleeve for the July 7 Kansas City show, as it just so happened to fall on the release day of Speak Now (Taylor's Version). As many fans predicted, she extended the era's portion of the show with the addition of Long Live, which she debuted in a new purple dress and played on the iconic koi guitar she used on the original record's tour. The biggest surprise, though, came just before during the acoustic set, when Swift premiered the music video for one of the re-recording's vault tracks, I Can See You. Causing a roar of screams, her ex, Twilight star Taylor Lautner, appeared in the music video, and he later joined Swift on stage along with Joey King and Presley Cash. The reunion had fans buzzing as Swift praised her former beau for being such a positive force in her life during the creation of the original album.

Los Angeles (August 9): Taylor Swift unveils 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift unveiled the cover art and release date of 1989 (Taylor's Version) on August 9 in Los Angeles. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alexantonides & @cottagecorefroggies Swift pulled out all the stops as she revealed 1989 (Taylor's Version) on night six in Los Angeles. After the crowd's bracelets blinked light blue during the previous night's show, she doubled down on the hints with new blue dresses for the Speak Now, folklore, and 1989 eras. Sure enough, Swift unveiled the cover art for 1989 (Taylor's Version), her fourth re-recording, and confirmed it would be released on October 27. She followed up the announcement with a performance of New Romantics, the last remaining surprise song from 1989. Stirring one of the biggest fan frenzies in Swiftie history, night six in Los Angeles concluded the first leg of The Eras Tour in US.