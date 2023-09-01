Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour movie smashes records and pushes out competition
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has shattered box office records one day after announcing The Eras Tour concert movie, with single-day ticket sales surpassing that of the biggest Marvel hits.
On Thursday, the 33-year-old confirmed swirling fan theories with the announcement of a concert film for her ongoing sold-out stadium tour.
The movie will be released in North American theaters on October 13, and tickets were made available shortly after the announcement.
Swifties flooded the AMC Theaters app, leading to virtual queues much like that of Ticketmaster amid soaring demand.
Like the ticket sales for the tour itself, The Eras Tour movie is already breaking records, with the single-day ticket sales smashing the record at AMC held by Spider-Man: No Way Home, a superhero blockbuster that went on to earn $1 billion at the box office in less than two weeks.
While the Marvel hit scored $16.9 million in single-day sales, Swift's film earned over $26 million.
The unprecedented demand for the Anti-Hero singer's concert film has also led competing releases to push their planned theatrical debuts.
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour leads to release changes at the box office
After Thursday's announcement, filmmaker Jason Blum confirmed that The Exorcist: Believer, originally slated for the same October 13 release date, would be moved up a week.
"Look what you made me do," Blum wrote on X. "The Exorcist: Beliver moves to 10/6/23 #TaylorWins."
The Eras Tour film is likely to help movie theaters stay afloat amid the vacancies left by high-profile projects like Dune: Part Two that have been delayed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.
