Taylor Swift's best fashion moments on the Golden Globes red carpet

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has graced the Golden Globes red carpet several times over the years, and with every new appearance, the singer seems to level up her iconic fashion.

Taylor Swift has attended the Golden Globes five times over the course of her career. © Collage: Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP She'll never go out of style! The 36-year-old pop star is no stranger to Hollywood's "Party of the Year." Taylor has attended a total of five times between 2013 and 2024, having been nominated four times for Best Original Song and once for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian gives Kanye West a coy shoutout after Christmas reunion Though she's never taken home one of the coveted trophies, her Golden Globes fashion deserves a prize of its own! From glimmering green gowns to a Reputation-coded Versace number, TAG24 has rounded up Taylor's most iconic Golden Globe looks over the years!

2024

Taylor Swift was nominated for the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award at the 2024 Golden Globes. © Collage: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Taylor made waves on the 2024 red carpet, marking her first appearance at the Golden Globes in almost five years. She hit the red carpet in a sparkly green Gucci gown – sparking plenty of futile Reputation (Taylor's Version) theories! The Opalite artist attended as a nominee that year, with her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film competing for the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award. Khloé Kardashian Khloé Kardashian reveals how her family decides when to make romances public Barbie ultimately won the category, but Taylor still made one of the most memorable moments of the night with her perfectly shady reaction to host Jo Koy's dig about her NFL outings.

2020

Taylor Swift was nominated alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber for Best Original Song with Beautiful Ghosts from the movie Cats. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Just before the Covid-19 pandemic brought Hollywood festivities to a halt, Taylor graced the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet in a bold Etro Couture gown. The navy number featured a keyhole cutout and a bright floral print, channeling the light and cheerful vibes of her current era of the time, Lover. Taylor made a notable choice when it comes to her glam, as she ditched her signature red lip that year for a more neutral tone that matched the cold hue of her shimmering eyeshadow.

2019

Taylor Swift served as a presenter at the 2019 Golden Globes. © Collage: Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP Taylor again paid homage to her most recent album at the time in 2019, which was still 2017's Reputation. She stunned in a floor-length, black Versace gown that featured a dramatic, thigh-high slit. Though Taylor had been absent from the ceremony's main red carpet, she hit the stage to present the awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song alongside her Cats co-star, Idris Elba. Per Glamour, eagle-eyed Swifties even noticed one of her trademark Easter eggs in her look: her earrings contained seven diamonds – a likely nod to her seventh album, Lover, which would come out later that year.

2013

2013 marked Taylor Swift's debut at the Golden Globes. © Collage: Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Frederic J. BROWN / AFP For our last pick, we're throwing it all the way back to 2013 – the year Taylor first attended the awards show. As a Best Original Song nominee that year, Taylor popped out in a deep purple Donna Karan dress that featured a mesh panels and a mermaid-style train. She swapped her usual red lip for a light pink shade and kept her blonde curls pinned back in a low bun, ditching her trademark bangs and showing off her stunning purple earrings. Of course, this year has become a bit infamous in the Swiftie world, as it saw hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler take a dig at Taylor during their monologue. While the Grammy winner famously slammed the joke in a subsequent interview, she and Amy ultimately buried the hatchet as co-presenters in 2020.