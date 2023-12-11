Golden Globes nominations see Barbie and Oppenheimer rake it in
Beverly Hills, California - The year of Barbenheimer continues as Barbie and Oppenheimer have scored big nominations at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.
Greta Gerwig got a nod for best director of a motion picture for Barbie, alongside Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, while Bradley Cooper has been recognized for Maestro and Martin Scorsese for Killers Of The Flower Moon.
Barbie and Oppenheimer are both also nominated for best screenplay alongside Killers Of The Flower Moon, Past Lives, and Poor Things, which were announced by The Neighborhood star Cedric "The Entertainer" Kyles and Wilmer Valderrama from NCIS live from Beverly Hills on Monday.
Oppenheimer is up for best picture, alongside Maestro and Killers Of The Flower Moon, while star Cillian Murphy has a nod for best male actor in a motion picture, alongside Cooper from Maestro, Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers Of The Flower Moon, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn, and All Of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott.
Robert Downey Jr has been recognized for best supporting male actor in Oppenheimer alongside Ryan Gosling for Barbie, while Killers Of The Flower Moon star Robert De Niro, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe for Poor Things have also received a nod.
Margot Robbie has been recognized for best female actor in a musical or comedy for her starring role in Barbie, alongside Emma Stone for Poor Things, Jennifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings, and May December star Natalie Portman.
Meanwhile, three songs from the Barbie film are up for best song, including Dua Lipa's Dance The Night, What Was I Made For? from Billie Eilish, and I'm Just Ken, an original song for the movie sung by Gosling.
Some shocking snubs included the new remake of The Color Purple in the best female actor and Best Picture categories.
Golden Globes nominations see more stars and new categories
Oppenheimer is also up for best original score alongside Killers Of The Flower Moon and Poor Things.
Emily Blunt has been recognized in the female supporting role category for Oppenheimer, alongside Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple, Julianne Moore for May December, and Rosamund Pike for Saltburn.
Meanwhile, Maestro actor Carey Mulligan has been nominated for best female performance, alongside Lily Gladstone for Killers Of The Flower Moon and Past Lives star Greta Lee.
Both Barbie and Oppenheimer are also nominated in the new category of cinematic and box office achievement, alongside Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film.
The Crown is a big contender in the TV category, getting a nod for best drama series alongside 1923, The Last Of Us, and Succession.
The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be live on January 7. Check out the full list of nominees here.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo