Golden Globes nominations see Barbie and Oppenheimer rake it in

Beverly Hills, California - The year of Barbenheimer continues as Barbie and Oppenheimer have scored big nominations at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards .

Cedric "The Entertainer" Kyles (c.), Helen Hoehne (second from r.), and Wilmer Valderrama (r.) at the 81st annual Golden Globe Award nominations announcement in Beverly Hills, California on Monday. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo

Greta Gerwig got a nod for best director of a motion picture for Barbie, alongside Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, while Bradley Cooper has been recognized for Maestro and Martin Scorsese for Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are both also nominated for best screenplay alongside Killers Of The Flower Moon, Past Lives, and Poor Things, which were announced by The Neighborhood star Cedric "The Entertainer" Kyles and Wilmer Valderrama from NCIS live from Beverly Hills on Monday.

Oppenheimer is up for best picture, alongside Maestro and Killers Of The Flower Moon, while star Cillian Murphy has a nod for best male actor in a motion picture, alongside Cooper from Maestro, Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers Of The Flower Moon, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn, and All Of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott.

Robert Downey Jr has been recognized for best supporting male actor in Oppenheimer alongside Ryan Gosling for Barbie, while Killers Of The Flower Moon star Robert De Niro, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe for Poor Things have also received a nod.

Margot Robbie has been recognized for best female actor in a musical or comedy for her starring role in Barbie, alongside Emma Stone for Poor Things, Jennifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings, and May December star Natalie Portman.

Meanwhile, three songs from the Barbie film are up for best song, including Dua Lipa's Dance The Night, What Was I Made For? from Billie Eilish, and I'm Just Ken, an original song for the movie sung by Gosling.

Some shocking snubs included the new remake of The Color Purple in the best female actor and Best Picture categories.