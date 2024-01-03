Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make their red carpet debut at 2024 Golden Globes?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance may be going strong, but it looks like their red carpet debut as a couple is still a ways away.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with both be in Los Angeles on Sunday, but they are reportedly not planning to make their red carpet debut. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As reported by Page Six on Wednesday, the 34-year-old pop star is expected to attend the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.



Taylor earned a surprise nomination in the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award for The Eras Tour concert film.

Should she win, the honor would be her first Golden Globe – despite four previous nominations for Best Original Song.

Travis will be in Los Angeles on Sunday as well, but the 34-year-old athlete will be focused on the NFL as he and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers for their final game of the regular season.

Insiders told the outlet that the tight end would skip out on the Golden Globes red carpet and fly back to Kansas City with his teammates following the afternoon game.

As for whether Taylor will attend the Chiefs-Chargers game prior to the ceremony, Chiefs Coach Andy Reid has hinted that Travis may not be playing, likely finalizing the singer's decision not to attend.