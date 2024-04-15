Taylor Swift teases heartbreak ballads on The Tortured Poets Department

New York, New York - The countdown to The Tortured Poets Department is winding down, and Taylor Swift has dropped a few more cryptic hints at what fans can expect from her 11th studio album .

Taylor Swift has dropped a few more cryptic teased for her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. © Collage: Michael TRAN / AFP & Screenshot/Spotify

The anticipated record will finally arrive on Friday, April 19, and Taylor has treated Swifties to a few last-minute teases as the big day approaches.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old pop star showed off a new "phantom clear" vinyl variant of The Tortured Poets Department, available exclusively at Target, in a new Instagram post.

But more eye-catching than the vinyl was Taylor's caption, which read: "I wish I could un-recall how we almost had it all."

Fans have long suspected that the album will focus heavily on her split from Joe Alwyn last April after six years together, and the latest tease has only continued to support the theories.

On Monday, the Karma singer appeared in a new promotional video on Spotify, which encouraged fans to pre-save the album on the platform and continue "checking back for more updates from the department."

Along with the obvious teases, Taylor has also taken a bit more cryptic route another set of clues through Apple Music.