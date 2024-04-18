Is Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department about Matty Healy?
New York, New York - While most fans were expecting Taylor Swift to detail her split from Joe Alwyn in her anticipated album, The Tortured Poets Department, the latest chatter has suggested otherwise!
"This is about you. You know who you are..."
According to Swifties, alleged leaks of the album have revealed that the 33-year-old actor is not the primary focus of the record.
Instead, a majority of the tracks appear to allude to Taylor's short-lived romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy last year.
While the authenticity of the lyric leaks remains unconfirmed, there's one supposed line that's caught particular traction online.
"You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate, we declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist / I scratch your head, you fall asleep like a tattooed golden retriever," Taylor allegedly sings.
The lyric has earned quite a divided response – to say the least – but many view it as potential confirmation the record is mostly about Matty, as it's reportedly from the title track.
The 35-year-old British musician first sparked romance rumors with Taylor in May 2023, just a few weeks after news of her split from Joe broke. The two called it quits the following month.
Though not a long affair, the supposed romance caught plenty of attention online due to Matty's rather problematic public persona.
Why did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy break up?
Though Taylor told fans at The Eras Tour she had "never been this happy" while supposedly dating Matty, Swifties were less than pleased as the Chocolate singer's controversial past comments recirculated.
Matty received significant criticism for laughing at and participating in racist jokes about rapper Ice Spice and disclosing an affinity for pornography featuring the brutalization of women of color during a podcast episode in February 2023.
Some fans attempted to defend Matty by arguing they were jokes or an intentional bit to stir controversy, but the musician doubled down and claimed that anyone who was actually offended by the comments was either "deluded" or a "liar."
As for why the Karma songstress ultimately ended things with Matty, reports blamed their busy schedules and a realization that the two were "not really compatible."
Needless to say, this context has put a bit of damper on The Tortured Poets Department, should the rumors that the album is heavily focused on Matty be legit.
Alas, no one will know for sure until The Tortured Poets Department era officially kicks off at midnight ET on Friday, April 19.
