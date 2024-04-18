Is Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department about Matty Healy?

New York, New York - While most fans were expecting Taylor Swift to detail her split from Joe Alwyn in her anticipated album, The Tortured Poets Department, the latest chatter has suggested otherwise!

Taylor Swift (l.) reportedly alludes to her short-live romance with Matty Healy in The Tortured Poets Department, according to alleged leaks that have surfaced online. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Rich Polk / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"This is about you. You know who you are..."

According to Swifties, alleged leaks of the album have revealed that the 33-year-old actor is not the primary focus of the record.

Instead, a majority of the tracks appear to allude to Taylor's short-lived romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy last year.

While the authenticity of the lyric leaks remains unconfirmed, there's one supposed line that's caught particular traction online.

"You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate, we declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist / I scratch your head, you fall asleep like a tattooed golden retriever," Taylor allegedly sings.

The lyric has earned quite a divided response – to say the least – but many view it as potential confirmation the record is mostly about Matty, as it's reportedly from the title track.

The 35-year-old British musician first sparked romance rumors with Taylor in May 2023, just a few weeks after news of her split from Joe broke. The two called it quits the following month.

Though not a long affair, the supposed romance caught plenty of attention online due to Matty's rather problematic public persona.