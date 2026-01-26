Travis Kelce reportedly "encouraged" Taylor Swift to confront Blake Lively over toxic friendship

Los Angeles, California - Did Travis Kelce convince Taylor Swift to fix her reportedly ruined friendship with Blake Lively?

Taylor Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, apparently pushed the singer to confront Blake Lively (r) over their fractured friendship. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift

The 36-year-old pop sensation's relationship with the Gossip Girl alum had become "tense" after she was dragged into Lively's heated legal war with Justin Baldoni.

Per the US Sun, the Kansas City Chiefs athlete pushed his bride-to-be to "confront" the awkward fallout with her estranged bestie.

"Things had become uncomfortable between Taylor and Blake," an insider tattled.

"Although Taylor hadn't said anything herself, Travis noticed the way Blake was speaking to her and felt it wasn’t right."

The source maintained that Travis was allegedly "very much" in Taylor's ear.

"He believed Blake's behavior toward Taylor felt off, and she should take a closer look at the dynamic, saying it wasn’t how a real friend should act," they added.