Did Blake Lively secretly send Taylor Swift a birthday message?

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively may have sent Taylor Swift a "private" birthday message – does this mean that they've reconciled?

Blake Lively (l.) is said to have reached out to Taylor Swift for the singer's 36th birthday amid their alleged estrangement. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Cover-Images

Gossip columnist Rob Shuter reported Monday that the Gossip Girl alum discreetly messaged the Grammy winner on her birthday.

Taylor turned 36 on December 13, and an insider tattled that Blake's message was "short and hopeful," and she didn't "expect anything back."

The source added that the A Simple Favor actor "couldn't let the day go by without saying something" and wanted to "acknowledge the day without any pressure or expectation."

Taylor reportedly distanced herself from her friend after being named in Blake's heated legal war with Justin Baldoni.

It hasn't been revealed how the Ophelia singer felt about Blake's "thoughtful gesture," but this could signal that the two may still be on good terms.

Blake hasn't been seen in public with Taylor since her dramatic legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star kicked off with Blake's sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit last December.