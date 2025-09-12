Taylor Swift to be deposed in Lively-Baldoni legal battle in shock twist!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift will be deposed in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle after all.

Taylor Swift (c.) is reportedly set to be deposed in the legal battle between It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni (l.) and Blake Lively next month. © Collage: Cindy Ord & Matt Winkelmeyer & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As reported by Us Weekly on Friday, the 35-year-old pop star has agreed to be questioned in the It Ends With Us co-stars' court case.

Swift will be deposed during the week of October 20 to 25, as her team noted she would be unable to do so earlier due to professional commitments – namely the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3.

The Grammy winner, a longtime friend of Lively's, was originally dragged into the case when Baldoni's side named her in a countersuit against Lively.

The 41-year-old actor alleged that Lively had Swift by her side when she presented Baldoni with script rewrites for It Ends With Us, which Baldoni directed in addition to co-starring with Lively.

Baldoni claimed that Swift's presence was intended to pressure him into accepting the 38-year-old's changes to the script, but the singer's team has been adamant she played no role in the movie's creative process.

Baldoni, whose countersuit has since been tossed by a federal judge, withdrew his subpoena in May.

Lively has accused the Jane the Virgin actor of sexual harassment and retaliation, and their case is set to go to trial in 2026.