2025 BAFTAs: The Brutalist and Conclave win big as Oscars glory looms

London, UK - Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison were among the big winners at the BAFTA Film Awards as they triumphed in the acting categories.

Thr Brutalist starAdrien Brody was among the big winners at the BAFTA Film Awards as they triumphed in the acting categories. © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Brody (51) won the Best Actor award for his role in The Brutalist as a Hungarian-Jewish architect, while Madison (25) won for her role in Anora, which is about a sex worker who falls for a Russian oligarch.

This year's ceremony saw The Brutalist and papal drama Conclave tie with four wins each, including wins for outstanding British film, best film, and editing for Conclave, while The Brutalist took home the directing gong with a win for Brady Corbet.

Accepting Conclave's Best Film award, German director Edward Berger recalled the journey to make the film took seven years, paying tribute to British screenplay writer Peter Straughan's "wonderful script" and the cast, including British actor Ralph Fiennes and Hollywood star Isabella Rossellini, who both missed out on gongs.

During the ceremony, BAFTA fellowship honoree Warwick Davis (55) was presented his award by his Harry Potter co-star, Tom Felton.

Hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant for the second consecutive year, and held at the Royal Festival Hall at London's Southbank Center, the ceremony also saw wins for Succession star Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña, who were victorious in the supporting actor categories.