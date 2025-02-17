2025 BAFTAs: The Brutalist and Conclave win big as Oscars glory looms
London, UK - Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison were among the big winners at the BAFTA Film Awards as they triumphed in the acting categories.
Brody (51) won the Best Actor award for his role in The Brutalist as a Hungarian-Jewish architect, while Madison (25) won for her role in Anora, which is about a sex worker who falls for a Russian oligarch.
This year's ceremony saw The Brutalist and papal drama Conclave tie with four wins each, including wins for outstanding British film, best film, and editing for Conclave, while The Brutalist took home the directing gong with a win for Brady Corbet.
Accepting Conclave's Best Film award, German director Edward Berger recalled the journey to make the film took seven years, paying tribute to British screenplay writer Peter Straughan's "wonderful script" and the cast, including British actor Ralph Fiennes and Hollywood star Isabella Rossellini, who both missed out on gongs.
During the ceremony, BAFTA fellowship honoree Warwick Davis (55) was presented his award by his Harry Potter co-star, Tom Felton.
Hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant for the second consecutive year, and held at the Royal Festival Hall at London's Southbank Center, the ceremony also saw wins for Succession star Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña, who were victorious in the supporting actor categories.
Emilia Pérez and A Real Pain scoop up supporting BAFTAs
Culkin (42) won for his role in Jesse Eisenberg's comedy-drama A Real Pain about two cousins who explore their Jewish grandmother's roots in Poland, while Saldaña won for her role in the Netflix film Emilia Pérez.
Succession star Culkin did not attend the ceremony on Sunday, and his co-star and the film's director Eisenberg accepted on his behalf, joking that it was "like the fifth" one he has done for the actor.
Saldaña (46) thanked her mother for "being such a selfless person" before breaking down in tears, and added: "Films are supposed to change hearts and challenge minds, and I hope Emilia Pérez did something like this because voices need to be heard, just not my English accent."
Saldaña beat fellow Emilia Pérez co-star Selena Gomez, as well as Wicked star Ariana Grande, to win the category.
Emilia Pérez, which had 11 nominations, had the Film Not In The English Language gong among its two wins.
Popular musical Wicked, which had seven nominations, among them a Best Actress nod for Cynthia Erivo and a Supporting Actress nod for Grande, only won in two categories, namely Costume Design and Production Design.
Cover photo: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP