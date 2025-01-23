Oscar nominations 2025: Wicked, Emilia Perez, and Trump pic soar in fire-ravaged Hollywood

Los Angeles, California - Transgender cartel musical Emilia Perez topped this year's Oscar nominations, earning 13 nods in an announcement on Thursday postponed by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires .

(L-R) Actors Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana, and Selena Gomez attend the screening of their film Emilia Perez on the opening night of The American French Film Festival (TAFFF) at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles, October 29, 2024. © ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

French director Jacques Audiard's Mexico-set musical, released by Netflix, shattered the record for the most Academy Award nominations for a non-English-language movie.

It was followed by the epic immigrant saga The Brutalist, and the show-stopping musical adaptation Wicked, which each picked up 10 nominations.

The Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown and Vatican thriller Conclave bagged eight nods apiece.

Voting deadlines had to be extended this month, as Los Angeles – the entertainment capital and home city of the Academy Awards – was devastated by multiple blazes that have killed more than two dozen people and forced tens of thousands to flee.

Nominees were unveiled in subdued circumstances, as a town that typically fixates on the Oscars race was instead fixated on yet more new fires burning north of the city.

Even so, the glitzy Oscars ceremony itself is still set for March 2, and the stars and studios who have spent months and millions of dollars campaigning learned if they have made the coveted final shortlists.

Emilia Perez, in which a narco boss transitions to live as a woman and turns her back on crime, picked up nods for best picture, best director, and best international film, as well as multiple song, score, and sound nods.

Its star Karla Sofia Gascon became the first openly trans acting nominee for Best Actress, and Zoe Saldana was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

Their more famous co-star, Selena Gomez, who has been criticized for her Spanish-language dialogue, missed out.

Even so, the Netflix film easily surpassed the most nominated non-English-language movie ever – a record previously held by Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Roma, each with 10.