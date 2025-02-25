Oscars 2025: Who will be performing?

Los Angeles, California - The 2025 Oscars will feature an all-star set of performances from Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as well as Doja Cat ! Here's the rundown of who else will be gracing the stage.

Per a Monday announcement, the 97th Academy Awards ceremony is also set to include performances from Lisa of Blackpink and the latest season of The White Lotus.

Queen Latifah and Raye will also be performing, as will the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Hollywood's biggest night will be hosted on Sunday by comedian and late-night talk show icon Conan O'Brien.

The best original song nominees won't be performing live this year as they have in the past, with the show instead reportedly spotlighting the songwriters with behind-the-scenes testimonials.

Nick Offerman will be taking on the role of the ceremony's announcer as A-list presenters include winners from last year such as Cillian Murphy and Emma Stone.

Other presenters include Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson, Halle Berry, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Amy Poehler, Oprah Winfrey, and more.