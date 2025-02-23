Anora director says "indie film is still struggling" despite Oscars recognition

Los Angeles, California - Sean Baker, whose low-budget movie Anora is the frontrunner for next weekend's Oscars, delivered an impassioned plea to "keep indie film alive" as he won the top prize at the Spirit Awards Saturday.

Anora director Sean Baker (l.) delivered an impassioned plea to "keep indie film alive" as he won the top prize at the Spirit Awards Saturday. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The annual Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony, held in a giant tent at Los Angeles' Santa Monica beach, only celebrates movies made for less than $30 million.

Baker, long a leading figure of the independent movie circuit, who is now shooting to mainstream success, won best feature and best director for Anora, which was shot for just $6 million.

"Indie film is struggling right now more than ever," said Baker.

"I personally do not have children, but I know for a fact that if I did, I would not be able to make the movies that I make," warned one of the United States' most respected directors.

His latest film Anora portrays Ani, a stripper and escort, whose whirlwind marriage to the son of a Russian oligarch rapidly unravels in disastrous circumstances. Mikey Madison, who plays Ani, won best lead performer honors at the Spirit Awards.

Having launched at the Cannes Film Festival last May, where it won the Palme d'Or, Anora became an arthouse hit, grossing $40 million worldwide. It is widely tipped to win best picture at the Oscars.

But Baker warned that the collapse of DVD sales, which once supported up-and-coming filmmakers, means creatives like him rarely make any money even when their movies succeed in theaters.