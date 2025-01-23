Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande drops the sweetest reaction to Wicked nomination!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande got emotional in a social media response to her Best Supporting Actress Academy Award nomination for Wicked.

On Thursday, the Eternal Sunshine singer posted to Instagram expressing her overwhelming gratitude for the huge entertainment industry nod.

"picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition," Ari began.

"i cannot stop crying, to no one's surprise," the pop star joked, referencing the Wicked press tour memes about her and costar Cynthia Erivo's overly emotional spate of interviews.

She continued, saying that she was "sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. i'm so proud of you, tiny."

Ariana then thanked the Academy again, as well as Wicked director Jon M. Chu and her co-lead and bestie Cynthia Erivo. Cynthia herself nabbed a Best Actress Oscar nomination, although Chu was passed over in the Best Director category.