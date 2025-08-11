Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign a brand new deal with Netflix

Los Angeles, California - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will continue to develop film and TV projects for Netflix but on more limited terms, the streaming giant announced Monday.

Prince Harry (r.) and Meghan Markle (l.) will continue to develop film and TV projects for Netflix but on more limited terms, the streaming giant announced Monday. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The estranged British royal and his wife have worked with Netflix since 2020, producing the documentary "Harry & Meghan" and the lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan."

The latter showcased the Duchess of Sussex as a thriving domestic maven, hosting guests, harvesting honey, and mixing bath salts against an idyllic California backdrop. It has been extended for a second season, and a holiday special is due in December, Netflix said.

But while the pair's previous Netflix deal bought the streamer exclusive rights to their output, the new multi-year agreement is a "first look deal."

In Hollywood parlance, this means Netflix has the right to say yes or no to a project before Harry and Meghan's media company Archewell Productions can shop it around other studios.

Typically, first-look deals are less lucrative than exclusive deals, though they also provide producers with more flexibility.

"We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the 'As ever' brand," said Meghan, referring to her recently re-branded line of lifestyle products, including rose wine and apricot spreads.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix's chief content officer, described Harry and Meghan as "influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere," in the statement.