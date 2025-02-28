With Love, Meghan: What's behind Meghan Markle's new lifestyle rebrand?

Montecito, California - Meghan Markle makes her Netflix comeback next week with a new lifestyle series that paints a rosy picture of domestic life.

Meghan Markle makes her Netflix comeback next week with a new lifestyle series that paints a rosy picture of domestic life. © Kola SULAIMON / AFP

A trailer for the eight-part series With Love, Meghan follows the former Suits actor as she cooks meals, bakes cakes, keeps bees, arranges flowers, and decorates doughnuts.

It was reportedly filmed in a farmhouse near the southern California home she shares with her husband, Britain's Prince Harry, and their two children.

But even before its release, the show has riled Markle's detractors and drawn flak for its supposedly conformist presentation of a woman's role in the home.

Marketing experts suggest that Markle is striving to reinvent her image in a "safer," more traditional mold as she faces intense criticism and financial pressure.

Since marrying into Britain's royal family in 2018, Markle has faced particularly heavy scrutiny, which increased with the couple's dramatic split from the royals and their move to California in 2020. The couple have cited racism, including in the royal household, as one reason for their departure.

Being cut off from the royal purse has pushed the pair to develop new sources of income, and they have experimented with several ventures over the years.