Meghan Markle handed big win in defamation lawsuit from half-sister

Tampa, Florida - A US court has dismissed a defamation case brought against Meghan Markle by her half-sister.

Meghan Markle has earned another big legal victory as the defamation case brought against her by her estranged half-sister has been dismissed. © Astrida Valigorsky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Samantha Markle had taken legal action against Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, over comments she made to Oprah Winfrey and on her Netflix show, Harry And Meghan.

However, she will not be able to refile the case after Florida judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell dismissed it with prejudice.

The judge, ruling in favor of the former Suits actor, said in a 58-page decision that the plaintiff had "failed to identify any statements that could support a claim for defamation or defamation-by-implication."

Meghan's lawyer, Michael J. Kump, said: "We are pleased with the court's ruling dismissing the case."

Samantha Markle, who has the same father as Meghan, claimed the couple's comments during the high-profile tell-all interview with Winfrey in 2021 were "demonstrably false and malicious lies."

Meghan said to Oprah that she grew up as an only child, also saying her sister changed her surname back to Markle after she began a relationship with Harry.

The judge said Meghan's statements could not be defamatory because they were either an opinion, "substantially true based on judicially noticed evidence," or "not capable of being considered defamatory."