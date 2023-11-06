Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted at Katy Perry concert as marriage rumors swirl
Las Vegas, Nevada - A celebrity expert is placing bets that the marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be "'til death do us part" as the two were spotted in Vegas over the weekend.
While chatter has continued to swirl that the former royals' marriage is on the rocks, a prominent voice has weighed in.
"I would measure the duration of the marriage in years rather than decades," former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter told the Sunday Times in a recent article.
He accused Meghan of calculating behavior and said he believes she has been strategically trying to relaunch her Hollywood career.
"I think she has run rings around poor Harry and gotten what she wanted: notoriety, money and a title," he added. "His usefulness to her diminishes daily."
He also joked she'd be "a shoo-in" as a future Real Housewives participant.
The couple tied the knot in 2018 and resigned from their royal duties, infamously instigating a reported rift between them and the British royal family.
They now live in Montecito, California, with their two kids, Archie (4) and Lilibet (2).
The foursome was allegedly spotted trick-or-treating in their neighborhood on Halloween last week and the two were captured at Katy Perry's concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night, where their coziness may put some marriage rumors to rest.
Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry breaking up?
Although Harry and Meghan have repeatedly announced their intention to withdraw from the public eye, they've released several high profile projects in the last year including a Spotify podcast, Harry's tell-all memoir Spare, and a Netflix docuseries.
Contrary to the opinion of naysayers, the couple have recently appeared in public without signs of trouble in paradise.
During the Invictus Games in Germany in September, Harry and Meghan were seen holding hands and celebrating his birthday with locals.
Then, the two reportedly looked to be in good spirits while taking in Katy Perry's concert in Vegas this weekend next to Perry's husband Orlando Bloom and other famous faces.
Thus, there could be less to the breakup rumors than many think.
Cover photo: Bildmontage: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP, Odd ANDERSEN / AFP