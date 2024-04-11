Prince Harry and Meghan Markle strike another deal with Netflix for more shows

Los Angeles, California - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle , are working on two nonfiction series with Netflix – a lifestyle program and a show on professional polo, their production company announced Thursday.

Meghan Markle (l.) and Prince Harry have scored another deal with Netflix for two new nonfiction series. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The couple, who split with the British monarchy in 2020 and now reside in California, signed a deal with the streaming giant that same year for multiple projects.

So far, the partnership has yielded the much-talked-about Harry & Meghan, a six-episode docuseries launched in December 2022.

The new projects seem far less controversial.

The first, "curated by Meghan... will celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining, and friendship," Archewell Productions said in a statement.

Just last month, she launched the lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

The second series "will provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo," the statement said. Harry is a long-time polo enthusiast.

Episodes have been mainly shot at the US Polo Championship in Florida.

"Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level," the Archewell statement said.

Both shows are in the early stages of production, and titles and release dates will be announced "in the coming months," it said.