Taylor Swift gets a royal welcome for London leg of Eras Tour

London UK - Taylor Swift 's Friday Eras Tour concert in London's Wembley Stadium was attended by none other than the British royal family, who were out celebrating Prince William's 42nd birthday .

Prince William and his kids are Swifties, pass it on!

The first clue should have been when the British Army Corps dropped their Changing of the Guard (Taylor's Version) to herald the Fortnight singer's arrival on the UK leg of her Eras Tour.

Royal reporter Roya Nikkhah shared that Taylor's Friday concert in London was apparently graced by the Prince of Wales and his kids, Prince George (10) and Princess Charlotte (9.)

The meeting was confirmed by some snaps posted to the Kensington Royal X account showing the Shake It Off singer with the royals, joined by Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Will's wife Kate Middleton wasn't seen at the event, which is understandable given her ongoing cancer treatment.

While she briefly returned to public engagements for her father-in-law King Charles' birthday celebration on June 15, Kate is still taking things slow as she continues along her recovery journey.