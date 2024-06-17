Princess Kate makes return to public life in first appearance since cancer announcement

London, UK - Kate Middleton, Britain's Princess of Wales, made a tentative return to public life on Saturday for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer, attending a military parade in central London to mark Britain's King Charles III's official birthday.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis. © REUTERS

Kate rode in a carriage alongside her three children at the outset of the annual royal celebration before disembarking to watch proceedings from a viewing point.



It comes nearly three months after the future queen revealed she was receiving chemotherapy treatment. The 42-year-old princess had not been seen at a public engagement since a Christmas Day service last year.

In a Friday evening statement, Kate said she was "making good progress" with her treatment, which is set to last for several more months, but was "not out of the woods yet".

Kate's announcement that she had cancer came just weeks after it was disclosed that her father-in-law, King Charles III, had also been diagnosed with the condition.

Charles was given the green light to resume public duties in April, after doctors said they were "very encouraged" by his progress.

His first engagement was meeting staff and patients at a London cancer treatment center.

Earlier this month, he attended commemoration events in northern France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day..