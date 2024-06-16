Royal insiders dish on Kate Middleton's "fragile" state amid public return

London, UK - It was almost like old times: with a beaming smile, Kate Middleton delighted fans on Saturday as she watched the annual Trooping the Colour parade alongside her family. Now, palace insiders have revealed some surprising details about the big royal return.

Kate Middleton made a surprise return to royal duties on Saturday, but the Princess of Wales is not out of the woods yet as she continues her cancer treatment. © HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

Kate appeared in a white dress with black accents, hat, bow, and charming smile at the annual birthday parade for King Charles III (75) in London, despite her ongoing cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales' participation was the biggest surprise of the day, as she had not been seen in public for almost six months.

With England proudly celebrating its king, Kate probably didn't want to miss out on the festivities.

"It was literally a last-minute decision by the Duchess," a palace insider told BILD.

But that's not all: the 42-year-old is said to have made the decision late on Thursday afternoon "all by herself" and, above all, "without pressure from the palace."

The reaction of the rest of the royals was euphoric.

It's believed that Kate deliberately chose the date to symbolize the strength and importance of her family, as well as to avoid her children having to sit alone in the carriage from Buckingham Palace to Parade Square.