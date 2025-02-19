Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand logo sparks plagiarism accusations!
Porreres, Spain - Meghan Markle has revamped her lifestyle brand, giving it a new name and company logo, but the updated look has sparked some controversy!
Earlier this week, the 43-year-old announced the "relaunch" of her brand – originally called American Riviera Orchard – via her Instagram.
In a video post, she announced that it would now be called As Ever.
Meghan subsequently updated the brand's website, now adding the revised company logo.
But viewers soon noticed the logo's striking resemblance to the coat of arms for the Spanish town of Porreres.
The new As Ever emblem features a palm tree surrounded by two hummingbirds on either side, while the coat of arms bears a similar design, including a palm-like tree and two passerine birds on either side.
As the Spanish newspaper Tot Pla reported, it didn't take long for the first users on Instagram and X to publicly accuse the Duchess of Sussex of plagiarism.
Meghan Markle ran into patent issues with previous brand name
The original brand name of American Riviera Orchard ran into issues with the US Patent Office, which claimed it was misleading.
The name American Riviera refers to the area of Santa Barbara, California, where Meghan and husband Prince Harry currently reside.
The Patent Office mandated that products sold by the brand must come from this region to align with the name, but Meghan was unable to meet this requirement.
And so, As Ever was born!
"This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish – food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday," Meghan explained on Instagram.
The former Suits star will be further expanding her footprint in the lifestyle scene with her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, set to premiere on March 4.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@meghan & asever.com