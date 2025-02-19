Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand logo sparks plagiarism accusations!

Porreres, Spain - Meghan Markle has revamped her lifestyle brand, giving it a new name and company logo, but the updated look has sparked some controversy!

Earlier this week, the 43-year-old announced the "relaunch" of her brand – originally called American Riviera Orchard – via her Instagram.

In a video post, she announced that it would now be called As Ever.

Meghan subsequently updated the brand's website, now adding the revised company logo.

But viewers soon noticed the logo's striking resemblance to the coat of arms for the Spanish town of Porreres.

The new As Ever emblem features a palm tree surrounded by two hummingbirds on either side, while the coat of arms bears a similar design, including a palm-like tree and two passerine birds on either side.

As the Spanish newspaper Tot Pla reported, it didn't take long for the first users on Instagram and X to publicly accuse the Duchess of Sussex of plagiarism.