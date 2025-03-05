Meghan Markle's Netflix show panned by viewers: "She has no idea what she's doing"

Montecito, California - Royal fans have been eagerly awaiting Meghan Markle 's new Netflix series With Love, Meghan. Sadly, the response from critics has been anything but glowing.

With Love, Meghan has dropped on Netflix after a several-month delay due to the massive fires that engulfed Los Angeles in January.

Now, it's out, but isn't particularly well received.

In eight episodes, Meghan reveals her favorite tips for planning parties, cooking, and entertaining guests, as well as her attitude towards fashion and her feelings towards her title and role as the Duchess of Sussex.

The show features appearances from chef Alice Waters as well as actors Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer, one of Markle's Suits co-stars.

With Love, Meghan also coincides with a rebranding of Meghan's jam-and-cookies online retailer, which was originally called American Riviera Orchard but is now known as As Ever.

Some Netflix users, however, have not reacted positively to the new series, with many doubting her authenticity as the Duchess of Sussex attempts to present herself as down-to-earth, close to nature, and approachable.