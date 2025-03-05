Meghan Markle's Netflix show panned by viewers: "She has no idea what she's doing"
Montecito, California - Royal fans have been eagerly awaiting Meghan Markle's new Netflix series With Love, Meghan. Sadly, the response from critics has been anything but glowing.
With Love, Meghan has dropped on Netflix after a several-month delay due to the massive fires that engulfed Los Angeles in January.
Now, it's out, but isn't particularly well received.
In eight episodes, Meghan reveals her favorite tips for planning parties, cooking, and entertaining guests, as well as her attitude towards fashion and her feelings towards her title and role as the Duchess of Sussex.
The show features appearances from chef Alice Waters as well as actors Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer, one of Markle's Suits co-stars.
With Love, Meghan also coincides with a rebranding of Meghan's jam-and-cookies online retailer, which was originally called American Riviera Orchard but is now known as As Ever.
Some Netflix users, however, have not reacted positively to the new series, with many doubting her authenticity as the Duchess of Sussex attempts to present herself as down-to-earth, close to nature, and approachable.
With Love, Meghan faces fierce backlash from viewers and critics
The official trailer for the series alone has been inundated with negative comments, with many users mocking Meghan's cooking skills and authenticity.
"I've been a chef for over 30 years, and I can tell by the way she holds her knife and her Hungarian focaccia that she has no idea what she's doing," one user wrote.
"She copied Pamela Anderson's cooking show!!! Right down to the title!!! Shame on you Netflix, this woman is a plagiarist," another wrote, referencing Pamela's Cooking With Love, which dropped in February.
The criticism is similar to that presented by The Daily Mail, which criticized Meghan for allegedly "copying" Anderson – despite the fact that the model only released her cooking show last week, giving Netflix very little time to plagiarize.
Other users shared the belief that Meghan couldn't possibly be down-to-earth due to her brief time living in the UK as part of the royal family. These comments fail to mention, of course, that she grew up in a middle-class, mixed-race household in Los Angeles.
Outlets like The Daily Mail are not alone in their criticism of Meghan, however, with Vogue suggesting that viewers should watch for the fashion, not for the lifestyle tips.
Cover photo: Chris Delmas / AFP