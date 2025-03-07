Will Meghan Markle's cooking show return? Fate of With Love, Meghan revealed

Los Angeles, California - Just days after it made its debut, Meghan Markle 's new series With Love, Meghan has been renewed for another season.

Just days after it made its debut, Meghan Markle's new lifestyle series With Love, Meghan has been renewed by Netflix for another season. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

People reported on Friday that the lifestyle show will return for season 2, which will debut on Netflix this fall.

According to the outlet, the 43-year-old star has already filmed the second season.

Meghan celebrated the news via her new Instagram page, where she shared a clip from the show and wrote, "If you're loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!"

"Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!" she added.

Though With Love, Meghan premiered to some pretty brutal reviews in the UK, the show debuted at No. 6 on Netflix's US Top 10 earlier this week.

The series sees the wife of Prince Harry share some of her favorite lifestyle tips, including recipes for tasty dishes and how-to's on making your own bath salts and beeswax candles.