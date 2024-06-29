Summer book recommendations for fans of Emily Henry

Emily Henry has become today's undisputed queen of the beach read (literally), but if you've already read all that her literary universe has to offer, fear not!

Emily Henry has become today's undisputed queen of the beach read (literally), but if you've already read all that her literary universe has to offer, fear not!

Emily Henry has received a massive surge in popularity over the past few years. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@bookswithbethanyc & @emilyhenrywrites Henry has received a massive surge in popularity over the past few years, driven in large part by the massive acclaim her books have received within the BookTok community. From Beach Read to Funny Story, the bestselling author can't seem to miss her pitch-perfect rom-coms. But if you've already made your way through Henry's collection, these similarly swoon-worthy reads will help fill the void this summer!

How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang

How to End a Love Story is Yulin Kuang's debut novel. © screenshot/Instagram/@reesesbookclub Yulin Kuang's debut, How to End a Love Story, is a no-brainer for fans of Emily Henry, as the author holds a deep connection to the Henry literary universe! Kuang has been tapped to write the screenplays for not one but two adaptations of Henry's books – People We Meet on Vacation and Beach Read, the latter of which she will also direct! How to End a Love Story follows two TV writers with a complicated past who are hoping for a fresh start. Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus seemingly shouts out Hannah Montana era in newest Insta snaps But when the pair finds themselves working together on the same series, secrets of the past force them to confront the state of their feelings today.

Part of Your World by Abby Jimenez

Abby Jimenez's romances are sure to be a hit with fans of Emily Henry. © Screenshot/Instagram/@inmybookloverera Abby Jimenez's Part of Your World is the story of busy city girl Alexis Montgomery and her unexpected romance with Daniel Grant, a rural carpenter ten years her junior. The pair's seemingly unserious fling soon evolves into something more – something that challenges the borders of the drastically different worlds they inhabit. As Alexis gets drawn into Daniel's tight-knit small town, her expectations for herself are challenged by the pull of her heart. If Book Lovers is your favorite Emily Henry novel, give this one a shot!

Thank You for Listening by Julia Whelan

Thank You for Listening is written by Julia Whelan, who narrates all of Emily Henry's audiobooks. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kristens.reading.nook Audiobook narrator Julia Whelan, who has lent her voice to the audio renditions of Henry's rom-coms, brought her experience to the page in Thank You for Listening. The novel follows Sewanee Chester, a once-successful actor whose waning star has led her to take up audiobook narrating. Though tragedy has destroyed her belief in romance, Sewanee agrees to narrate one last love story alongside elusive industry voice Brock McNight. Feeling safe under the veil of anonymity, Sewanee and Brock soon strike up a genuine connection, calling into question the protections Sewanee has put in place to guard her heart.

Every Summer After by Carley Fortune

Every Summer After by Carley Fortune has been praised by Emily Henry as "radiant." © Screenshot/Instagram/@mads.read.receipts Every Summer After is a second-chance romance featuring Persephone Fraser, who abandoned the lakeshore she grew up on for a life in the big city. But when she receives heartbreaking news, Persephone must rush back to Barry's Bay, where she is reconnected with Sam Florek. Persephone and Sam, longtime best friends, had been inseparable, but just after their friendship evolved into something more, everything fell apart. Now back in the same world, the two must confront what drove them apart and discover whether there might still be a future for them. A likely favorite for fans of Happy Place, Every Summer After is a must-have in your beach bag this year!