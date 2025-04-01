Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of April 2025

Spring has finally sprung, and April 2025 welcomes some of the season's hottest new reads with anticipated books from Emily Henry, Jeneva Rose, and more!

April 2025 welcomes some of the season's hottest new reads with anticipated books from Emily Henry, Jeneva Rose, and more! © Unsplash/@jovanvasiljevic Get ready to make some room on your TBR shelf, as April 2025 marks the arrival of several can't-miss reads. Whether you're looking for a swoon-worthy romance that will have you head over heels or a chilling thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat, there's something for every bookworm this month. Read on to learn all about April's hottest new books!

If Tomorrow Never Comes by Allison Ashley

If Tomorrow Never Comes hits bookstores on April 1. © Montlake Romance author Allison Ashley returns with If Tomorrow Never Comes, a poignant tale of love and loss featuring protagonist Elliott, who has a chance encounter with charming stranger Jamie before she undergoes surgery to treat her leukemia. A year later, Elliott's health has significantly improved, and she has the chance to meet Carly, the woman who gave her the stem cell transplant that saved her life. Along with Carly, Elliott also meets the woman's boyfriend, who just so happens to be the same man Elliott hasn't been able to stop thinking about since their chance meeting. If Tomorrow Never Comes hits bookstores on April 1.

The Maid's Secret by Nita Prose

The Maid's Secret will be released on April 8. © Ballantine Books Nita Prose continues her Molly the Maid saga with The Maid's Secret, the third entry in the series. Now the head maid and Special Events Manager at the Regency Grand Hotel, Molly is welcoming a visit from the production crew of a buzzy art appraisal reality show. She decides to take advantage of the opportunity and bring in some of her grandma's old things for appraisal, and to her surprise, she is in possession of a priceless piece. But when that item suddenly vanishes, Molly must dive into the secrets of her family's past to catch the thief at the center of the hotel heist. The Maid's Secret will be revealed on April 8.

The Perfect Divorce by Jeneva Rose

The Perfect Divorce will be released on April 15. © Blackstone Publishing Jeneva Rose delivers the anticipated sequel to her best-selling thriller The Perfect Marriage with The Perfect Divorce. Set ten years after its predecessor, the novel follows Sarah Morgan as she attempts to move on with a new career and a new husband, Bob. Alas, her peaceful new life quickly falls apart when it's revealed Bob had a one-night stand – and the woman is now missing. As the two hash out tense divorce proceedings, new details about Sarah's past come to light, thrusting her right back into the spotlight and sparking new questions about what she knew to be true. The Perfect Divorce will be released on April 15.

Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry

Great Big Beautiful Life debuts on April 22. © Penguin Random House Today's reigning rom-com queen, Emily Henry, returns this spring with Great Big Beautiful Life. The novel follows writers Alice and Hayden, who travel to Little Crescent Island for the chance to write the biography of an eccentric 20th-century heiress, Margaret Ives. As the two compete to win Margaret over for the chance to write the book, Alice and Hayden find themselves drawn closer together as they attempt to parse out Margaret's twisty – and increasingly mysterious – life story. Great Big Beautiful Life debuts on April 22.