Jennifer Lopez set to adapt fan-favorite Emily Henry book amid career concern

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has found her next big project after canceling her world tour amid rampant speculation surrounding her personal life.

Jennifer Lopez's production company has scored the rights to adapt Emily Henry's (l.) acclaimed novel, Happy Place. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@emilyhenrywrites & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Deadline revealed that the 54-year-old's production company, Nuyorican Productions, has scored the rights to BookTok-favorite Happy Place by Emily Henry for a series adaptation.

The adaptation is set to debut on Netflix, with the production still in very early stages.

Lopez reshared the news on her Instagram, saying she "can't wait" for the project.

Henry's bestselling 2023 novel follows Harriet and Wyn, a seemingly perfect couple who recently decided to end their engagement. Afraid to tell their friends the news, the exes decide to keep their split a secret as they travel together for their annual getaway with their friend group, only complicating feelings even further.

The author clarified in an Instagram post that Lopez would only be on board as a producer, not a star in the series.

Amid rumors that her marriage to actor Ben Affleck is on the rocks, Lopez's career has been under heavy scrutiny following her decision to abruptly cancel her This Is Me... Now tour.

The singer told fans she had made the choice in order to spend time with her family, but low ticket sales have led some to believe there was other factors to blame.