March has arrived, and as the warm weather finally approaches, there are plenty of new titles coming your way to kick off outdoor reading season.

By Kelly Christ

Spring is marching on in, and there's a blossoming new crop of books coming your way!

March 2025 welcomes new books from authors like Suzanne Collins and John Green. © Unsplash/@elin_mel So many books, so little time! March has arrived, and as the warm weather finally approaches, there are plenty of new titles to help kick off outdoor reading season. From a fan-favorite prequel to a powerful non-fiction read, there's something for every bookworm this month. Taylor Swift Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shake off Super Bowl heartbreak on romantic getaway Read on to discover TAG24's most anticipated reads of March 2025!

Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall

Broken Country arrives on March 4. © Simon & Schuster Historical fiction fans will rejoice at Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall, a thrilling tale set in a quaint English farming village. The novel follows a woman named Beth who is unexpectedly reconnected with her teenage love Gabriel and his son, Leo. Secrets among Beth and her husband Frank soon threaten to expose a hidden darkness, leaving her forced to choose between the past she left behind and the future that lies ahead. Elon Musk Musk suggests Congress salary increase to reduce "corruption" Hailed as "evocative, sensitive, and compelling" by Where the Crawdads Sing author Delia Owens, Broken Country is a must-read this March. Broken Country arrives on March 4.

Everything is Tuberculosis by John Green

Everything is Tuberculosis comes out on March 18. © Penguin Random House Beloved young adult author John Green continues his recent non-fiction streak with Everything is Tuberculosis. The book taps into Green's work as an advocate for global healthcare reform as he recalls meeting a young tuberculosis patient named Henry in 2019. Ever since meeting the boy in Sierra Leone, the writer has used his platform to call for better access to treatment and urge governments to address healthcare inequities that allow for the curable disease to continue to kill more than a million people every year. Green weaves Henry's story into the history of tuberculosis as he traces a potential path to prevent the persistence of the infection. Everything is Tuberculosis comes out on March 18.

Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins

Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on March 18. © Scholastic Press Welcome back to Panem! The world of The Hunger Games expands with Sunrise on the Reaping, a new prequel novel from author Suzanne Collins. The book follows the vents of the fiftieth annual Hunger Games – AKA the second Quarter Quell – where there are twice as many tributes reaped. Haymitch Abernathy (played by Woody Harrelson in The Hunger Games film franchise) serves as the protagonist. Reaped from District 12, Haymitch faces insurmountable odds as he enters the arena to face off against 23 other tributes for his survival. Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on March 18.