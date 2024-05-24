Memorial Day 2024: Hottest beach reads to kick off the summer season

Beach read season is finally upon us, and there's no better way to dive into a new book than under the shining sun! These are TAG24's top reads of summer 2024.

By Kelly Christ

This summer, dive into some swoon-worthy romances, spine-tingling thrillers, and everything in between! The unofficial start of summer has arrived, and with that, it's time to dive into those TBR piles to find your next beachside read. Thankfully, there are plenty of new releases that will pique the interest of just about any bookworm. Better yet, there are also a few of last summer's hottest reads that are now available in the beach-bag-friendly paperback form. So, what are you waiting for? These are TAG24's picks for the most sizzling reads of summer 2024.

The Return of Ellie Black by Emiko Jean

The Return of Ellie Black was released on May 7. The Return of Ellie Black twists the classic mystery trope of disappearance by focusing on the reappearance of a teenage girl years after she vanished. The novel follows detective Chelsey Calhoun, who sets out to find out what really happened to Ellie. With Ellie largely refusing to talk in the present day, the novel weaves in first-person narration from her disappearance. From perfectly executed plot twists to compelling contemplations on survival, The Return of Ellie Black packs the perfect punch for summer readers looking to dive into something a bit darker. Check out TAG24's exclusive chat with author Emiko Jean to learn more about this can't-miss thriller!



How To End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang

How to End a Love Story is Yulin Kuang's debut novel. © Screenshot/Instagram/@apaperbacklife If a swoon-worthy romance is what you're looking for this summer, How to End a Love Story is your perfect match! Yulin Kuang's debut is centered around two TV writers with a complicated past who are hoping for a fresh start. But when the duo finds themselves working on the same show, secrets of the past come out of the woodwork as they confront the state of their feelings today. Perfect for fans of Emily Henry and Abby Jimenez, How to End a Love Story will have you giggling and kicking your feet all beach day!

The Only Survivors by Megan Miranda

The Only Survivors by Megan Miranda is now out in paperback – just in time for the summer months! © Screenshot/Instagram/@reading_under_covers Mystery powerhouse Megan Miranda's The Only Survivors is a twisted tale following the sole survivors of a crash that killed 12 of their high school classmates. The survivors have made a promise to reunite each year on the anniversary of the accident, but a decade since the crash, Cassidy Bent is ready to put the past behind her. But before the annual getaway, Cassidy receives a haunting message: one of the survivors is dead. Desperate for an answer to her grief, Cassidy decides to go on the trip, and this year, she can't escape the mistakes of her past. One of the hottest reads of last summer, The Only Survivors has finally arrived in paperback – making the perfect choice to toss in your beach bag this season!

Funny Story by Emily Henry

Emily Henry is the best-selling author of Beach Read and People We Meet on Vacation. © Screenshot/Instagram/@_rachelreadsalot The newest queen of the beach read (quite literally!), Emily Henry, has treated fans to yet another swoon-worthy romance just in time for the summer kick-off. Funny Story follows a woman named Daphne, who has just been dumped by her fiancé, Peter, for his longtime best friend, Petra. Adrift after the sudden split, Daphne winds up staying with Petra's ex, Miles, who is similarly blindsided by his breakup. With Peter and Petra happy as can be, Daphne and Miles decide to have some fun of their own by pretending to be in love themselves. The facade soon brings about unexpected feelings between Daphne and Miles, setting the stage for a heartwarming tale that proves the unexpected magic that can be fine when all hope feels lost.