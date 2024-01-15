Will Succession dominate TV's delayed Emmy Awards?

Los Angeles, California - Postponed by four months because of Hollywood strikes, the Emmy Awards will celebrate television 's best and brightest on Monday, with the last season of HBO's Succession tipped to scoop the night's top prizes.

Actors Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Matthew Macfayden, J. Smith-Cameron, and Nicholas Braun pose after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series for Succession during the 74th Emmy Awards in September 2022. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

The small screen's equivalent of the Oscars typically takes place in September, but organizers opted for an unusual January slot this time around, correctly gambling that the entertainment industry walkouts would be over, and that stars would be free to walk the red carpet again.



Votes were cast back in the summer, and some of the nominated shows premiered as long as 18 months ago – but there still seems little doubt that the fictional Roy family from Succession will be making plenty of visits to the stage.

The critically adored show charting the back-stabbing dynastic squabbles of an ultra-wealthy family has a whopping 27 nominations. It is the frontrunner for six awards including best drama, which it has won twice previously.

Succession has a record three of the six nominees for best actor in a drama – Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Brian Cox – while Sarah Snook is expected to win the best actress prize.

Matthew Macfadyen – her husband on the show – should seal the fictional family's grip on the Emmys with the best supporting actor statuette.

Perhaps the two TV dramas that will feel most aggrieved to come up against the Succession swan song are The Last of Us and The White Lotus.

Arguably the best video game adaptation ever to grace the small screen, The Last of Us may leave the gala on Monday empty-handed, unless its stars Pedro Pascal or Bella Ramsey can spring a surprise.

Meanwhile, The White Lotus, a stylish satire on wealth and hypocrisy, returns to the Emmys with a second season set in Sicily.

Jennifer Coolidge, the sole returning star from the first Hawaii-set season, is a clear frontrunner for best actress.