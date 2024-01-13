How to watch the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards
Los Angeles, California - The Emmy Awards are set to return for an unusual January ceremony following the postponement of the show due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
The annual award ceremony honoring the best and brightest in the world of TV was pushed back nearly four months from its originally planned date in September 2023.
Following deals for both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA to resolve their months-long strikes, the ceremony is ready to return in full force with today's biggest stars on the silver screen.
The final season of HBO's Succession dominated the 2023 nominations, with The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso putting on strong showings as well.
TV lovers won't want to miss this star-studded event, so here's what you need to know about tuning into the 2023 Emmy Awards (in 2024).
How to watch the 75th annual Emmy Awards
The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Fox on Monday, January 15, at 8 PM EST. Viewers with subscriptions to Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo can use the platforms to stream the show live.
The ceremony will be available for streaming the following day on Hulu.
Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 2023 Emmy Awards will be held on January 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
