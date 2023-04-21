BuzzFeed News wiped out in latest media layoff spree

New York, New York - BuzzFeed News, which won a Pulitzer Prize for its reporting in 2021, is shutting down.

BuzzFeed News is shutting down as part of its parent company's cost-cutting measures. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A memo from BuzzFeed chief Jonah Peretti announced the closure of the once formidable unit Thursday. Peretti also said the New York-based media company is cutting 15% of its staff.



"While layoffs are occurring across nearly every division, we've determined that the company can no longer continue to fund BuzzFeed News as a standalone organization," Peretti said.

Buzzfeed News, which once had as many as 250 employees, has undergone staff reductions in recent years and is currently down to 50 employees.

It earned a Pulitzer Prize in 2021 for an investigative series exposing China's mass detention of Muslims.