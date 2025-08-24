TikTok star Malik Taylor passes away in tragic accident

Concord, North Carolina - Just a few weeks after his 28th birthday, popular TikTok influencer Malik Taylor passed away after a tragic car accident in North Carolina.

Malik Taylor was a beloved presence on TikTok, where he had over 260,000 followers. © Screenshot/Instagram/@maliktayylor

As reported by TMZ on Saturday, the social media star drove off the road in Concord – a city of 100,000 residents around 30 miles from Charlotte – on Wednesday morning and plunged 20 feet to the ground in his Nissan Rogue.

When emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident, they were only able to determine that the 28-year-old had died.

According to the local police, it is still unclear why the student – who was followed by over 260,000 fans on TikTok – drove off the road in his SUV.

However, police believe alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

His Austin Peay State University fraternity bid farewell to Taylor in an emotional tribute shared on Facebook.

"To know him was to know he was a light to everyone – always bringing laughter, joy, and a warm smile that brightened every room he entered," his fellow students wrote.

"Brother Taylor embodied the values of brotherhood, unity, and compassion. His ability to uplift others, share kindness, and spread joy will forever remain in our memories.."