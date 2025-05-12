Left-wing influencer Hasan Piker detained and questioned by border officials

Chicago, Illinois - A high-profile left-wing influencer and political commentator said Monday he was detained for hours by US border officials and interrogated about his political views.

Hasan Piker, a high-profile left-wing influencer and political commentator, was detained for hours by US border officials and interrogated about his political views. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@hasandpiker

Hasan Piker – who has millions of followers on YouTube, Twitch, and X, and has been outspoken in his criticism of Israel's war on Gaza – says he was held at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for over two hours on Sunday.

He spoke out as the administration of President Donald Trump is facing growing criticism over claims of punitive action taken by federal agents against legal US residents for merely voicing progressive opinions.

Piker said his exchanges with officials were largely cordial but added that an officer asked him about his views on Trump and whether he has been in contact with militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

"He's like, 'Do you talk about Trump?' And that was the first time where I was like, 'What is this question?'" Piker said on a video posted to his Twitch account.

"I literally straight up told him. I was like, 'Why are you asking me this... what does this have to do with anything?'"

Piker says he told the official: "I don't like Trump. Like, what are you going to do? It's protected by the First Amendment."

The commentator maintains that his online content has never broken the law and only engaged in speech protected by the Constitution.