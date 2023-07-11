Threads is already cooking up new features – here's what's on the list
Menlo Park, California - Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said he has a list of new features planned for Threads, including the ability to revisit liked posts and an alternative home page to view posts just from followed accounts.
Mosseri responded to users on the platform suggesting updates they would like to see on the nearly one-week-old app.
He said that a home feed just showing posts from accounts you follow is "on the list," while Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also responded to the suggestion with a thumbs up emoji.
Currently, users can see a mix of posts from accounts they follow and recommended posts on their home page.
The fast-growing Twitter rival amassed 100 million sign-ups in the five days after launching, according to Zuckerberg.
"That's mostly organic demand and we haven't even turned on many promotions yet," Zuckerberg posted on Threads.
Instagram, also owned by Meta, developed the Threads app.
Instagram CEO skirts Twitter controversy
Mosseri, who has been the head of Instagram for just under five years, responded to other suggestions from users on what they would like to see to improve their experience on the app.
Also "on the list" is the ability to revisit posts you have previously liked or seen.
Currently, the search function can be used only to find accounts on the platform rather than posts, but Mosseri said it was a feature Instagram was working on.
He also responded to a question asking whether hashtags will be introduced, saying: "At some point yes, but it might be a while."
In response to a post alleging that Twitter had censored the new app from being a top-trending hashtag on its platform, Mosseri insisted he's only focused on making Threads "better and fast."
The battle with Elon Musk and his platform is heating up, with Twitter last week threatening to sue Meta, alleging that it stole trade secrets and intellectual property.
Cover photo: STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP