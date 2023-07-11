Threads is already cooking up new features – here's what's on the list

Menlo Park, California - Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said he has a list of new features planned for Threads, including the ability to revisit liked posts and an alternative home page to view posts just from followed accounts.

Threads will soon introduce a number of new features, according to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

Mosseri responded to users on the platform suggesting updates they would like to see on the nearly one-week-old app.



He said that a home feed just showing posts from accounts you follow is "on the list," while Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also responded to the suggestion with a thumbs up emoji.

Currently, users can see a mix of posts from accounts they follow and recommended posts on their home page.

The fast-growing Twitter rival amassed 100 million sign-ups in the five days after launching, according to Zuckerberg.

"That's mostly organic demand and we haven't even turned on many promotions yet," Zuckerberg posted on Threads.

Instagram, also owned by Meta, developed the Threads app.