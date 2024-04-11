Instagram testing new tool that protects young users from "sextortion"

Menlo Park, California - Meta said Thursday that it was developing new tools to protect teenage users from "sextortion" scams on Instagram , which has been accused of damaging the mental health of young people.

Meta says its platform Instagram is testing a new tool to combat "sextortion" scam targeting young users. © Collage: Unsplash/Alexander Shatov & IMAGO / Pond5 Images

Meta is testing an AI-driven "nudity protection" tool that would automatically detect and blur images with nudity sent to minors on the app's messaging system.



"This way, the recipient is not exposed to unwanted intimate content and has the choice to see the image or not," Capucine Tuffier, in charge of child protection at Meta France, told AFP.

The company said it would also send messages with advice and safety tips to anyone sending or receiving such messages.

Meta announced in January that it would roll out measures to protect under-18s on its platforms after dozens of US states launched legal action accusing the firm of profiting "from children's pain."

Leaked internal research from Meta, reported by The Wall Street Journal and whistle-blower Frances Haugen, a former Facebook engineer, showed that the company was long aware of dangers its platforms had on the mental health of young people.

Meta said Thursday that its latest tools were building on "our longstanding work to help protect young people from unwanted or potentially harmful contact".