Elon Musk's X platform criticized by hate-speech researchers

San Francisco, California - Hate speech researchers Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), which were previously sued by Elon Musk's online platform X , formerly known as Twitter, are back with new criticism of the service.

The social media platform X has reportedly failed to respond to numerous posts containing hate speech since the start of the Israel-Gaza conflict. © REUTERS

At the end of October, the experts reported 200 posts to X relating to the Hamas attack on Israel and the siege on Gaza, which, according to the researchers, clearly violated the rules. Only four of them were removed in the following week, CCDH reported on Tuesday.



The posts incited violence against Jews, Palestinians, and Muslims, among others, according to a blog post by the CCDH. Antisemitic conspiracy theories were also spread and the Nazi mass murder of Jews was denied or trivialized.

X did not initially respond to the organization's criticism. A few hours earlier, however, the service published a blog post on how it deals with content that violates the platform's rules.

The post by X stated that action had been taken against more than 320,000 posts for hate speech and more than 3,000 accounts have been removed. The teams have intervened in over 25,000 posts due to manipulated content.

Musk's platform sued the CCDH in August. In the lawsuit, X accused the group of illegally accessing the service's data for reports on dealing with hate speech.