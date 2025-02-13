Elon Musk's X reportedly agrees to pay up in Trump lawsuit over ban

Miami, Florida - Elon Musk's X has agreed to settle a lawsuit over a ban imposed on Donald Trump after the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, back when the social media platform was still Twitter.

X has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump after he was banned by the social media platform – then Twitter – in 2021. © Collage: LOIC VENANCE / AFP & AFP PHOTO / X ACCOUNT OF HUNGARY'S PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBAN @PM_ViktorOrban

X has agreed to pay about $10 million to settle a lawsuit that Trump filed against Twitter and its former chief executive Jack Dorsey, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the case launched

Twitter and other social media platforms removed Trump at the time as he stoked the violence with bogus claims that voter fraud caused his loss to Joe Biden.

Musk subsequently bought Twitter, renamed it X, and reinstated Trump on the platform, along with other prominent far-right figures. The billionaire has since become Trump's close ally and has been tasked with dismantling parts of the government under the new administration.

Meta in January also agreed to pay Trump $25 million to settle a 2021 lawsuit he filed claiming he was wrongfully censored by Facebook and Instagram after the riot.

After taking office in January, Trump granted pardons to more than 1,500 of his supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in a bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election.