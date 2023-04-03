Legacy Twitter blue ticks remain amid confusion over verification

San Francisco, California - Twitter has failed to take legacy blue ticks off the social media platform after it committed to remove them on April 1.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said legacy blue ticks would be removed on April 1, but they are still there. © REUTERS

The business, led by billionaire owner Elon Musk, has also confused many people by making older verified users indistinguishable from those who have paid for the tick, or check mark.

It comes after Musk said last month that legacy verified Twitter users would see their blue ticks removed from the service unless they paid a monthly fee of $8 to its Twitter Blue subscription operation.

Organizations would have to pay $1,000 a month to receive a gold verification tick.

As a result, thousands of the platform’s high-profile users were braced to lose the ticks, which can help verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors.

But the legacy blue ticks have remained in place despite the expected removal on April 1.

Twitter has however removed the blue tick from the main account of the New York Times, the news organization which has particularly angered Musk. The newspaper said it would not pay for verification.