X erupts after new location feature seemingly exposes foreign MAGA influencers

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk's X erupted in uproar after the rollout of a feature revealing an account's location, exposing what users describe as global troll farms and influence operations on the platform – including in support of President Donald Trump .

X's head of product, Nikita Bier, launched the feature over the weekend, allowing users "to see the country or region where an account is based," in a bid to boost transparency on a platform that tech experts say is rife with disinformation.

"This is an important first step to securing the integrity of the global town square," Bier wrote on X.

The launch triggered a wave of online sleuthing.

Almost immediately, the platform flooded with posts flagging dozens of right-wing internet personalities – promoters of Trump's "Make America Great Again" or "America First" political slogans – whose location data showed they were in Nigeria, Bangladesh, or Eastern Europe.

"Why are so many MAGA influencers from outside the US? It's almost as if they are working for foreign governments," liberal influencer Ed Krassenstein wrote in a post.

The feature also seemed to vindicate researchers who warned during last year's presidential election that a network of MAGA accounts – posing as "Trump-supporting independent women" and using stolen photos of European models and influencers – was operating overseas.

"X's new account info showed many of these 'American' women were actually based in Thailand, with some tied to Myanmar," Benjamin Strick, the London-based director of investigations at the Center for Information Resilience, told AFP.

"Before this change, we could show these profiles were fake, but we had almost no visibility on where they were run from, and often had to rely on 'slip-ups' posted by the accounts, time posting patterns, and irregularities in language.

"Now we can see that many of the accounts in this specific network are linked to Southeast Asia, which brings us closer to understanding who might be behind them," Strick added.