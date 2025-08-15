YouTube turns to AI in bid to protect children from sensitive online content

San Bruno, California - YouTube has started using artificial intelligence (AI) to figure out when users are children pretending to be adults on the popular video-sharing platform amid pressure to protect minors from sensitive content.

YouTube is beginning to use AI to estimate the age of users in a bid to protect children from sensitive content. © REUTERS

The new safeguard is being rolled out in the US as Google-owned YouTube and social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok are under scrutiny to shield children from content geared for grown-ups.

A version of AI referred to as machine learning will be used to estimate the age of users based on a variety of factors, including the kinds of videos watched and account longevity, according to YouTube Youth director of product management James Beser.

"This technology will allow us to infer a user's age and then use that signal, regardless of the birthday in the account, to deliver our age-appropriate product experiences and protections," Beser said.

"We've used this approach in other markets for some time, where it is working well."

The age-estimation model enhances technology already in place to deduce user age, according to YouTube.

Users will be notified if YouTube believes them to be minors, giving them the option to verify their age with a credit card, selfie, or government ID, according to the tech firm.