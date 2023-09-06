Stop Cop City indictments say social solidarity and mutual aid are proof of racketeering

Atlanta, Georgia - More than 60 activists tied to the Stop Cop City movement have been indicted in Georgia on charges of racketeering.

The Georgia attorney general's office has announced RICO charges targeting 61 protesters involved in the Stop Cop City movement. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Georgia's Republican Attorney General Chris Carr issued an indictment on Tuesday naming 61 activists who oppose efforts to build a massive, militarized law enforcement training complex in Atlanta's South River Forest, a project often referred to as Cop City.

The activists are accused of violating the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, which expands on a federal law that enables prosecutors to go after organized crime activities.

The indictment claims the protesters of engaged in a "criminal enterprise" that allegedly began on May 25, 2020 – the date of George Floyd's murder by ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and before anyone knew about Cop City plans.

The activists are also accused of launching a "propaganda campaign" against police violence to stop construction of the training complex.

These supposedly illegal activities are fueled by an anarchist ideology that centers concepts like "social solidarity," "collectivism," and "mutual aid," the indictment states.